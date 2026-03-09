British man waves Indian tricolour at India Gate after T20 World Cup win: ‘This is fourth time I have come here’

India’s historic win against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sparked celebrations across the country. Amid the nationwide jubilation, a British man joined fans in Delhi and shared his excitement on social media. A British man joined fans at India Gate after India’s T20 World Cup victory. (Instagram/indogenius)

Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Nick Booker shared a video of himself celebrating near India Gate. In the clip, Booker can be seen waving the Indian tricolour from the sunroof of a car as crowds gathered around the iconic monument to celebrate India’s victory.

In the video, Booker says, “This is fourth time I have come to India Gate to join in celebrations following a World Cup win.”

Celebrating at India Gate for the fourth time Along with the video, Booker shared a caption explaining that celebrating India’s World Cup victories at India Gate has become a tradition for him.

“Congratulations India.This is fourth time I have come to India Gate to join in celebrations following a World Cup win. First one was nearly 19 years ago in 2007. I came back here again after the 2011 win then in 2024 and finally tonight! Wow! Do you know anyone else who has celebrated all four here? Only one I’ve missed was 1983,” he wrote.

Watch the clip here: