British man waves Indian tricolour at India Gate after T20 World Cup win: ‘This is fourth time I have come here’
A British man celebrated India’s T20 World Cup win at India Gate.
India’s historic win against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sparked celebrations across the country. Amid the nationwide jubilation, a British man joined fans in Delhi and shared his excitement on social media.
Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Nick Booker shared a video of himself celebrating near India Gate. In the clip, Booker can be seen waving the Indian tricolour from the sunroof of a car as crowds gathered around the iconic monument to celebrate India’s victory.
In the video, Booker says, “This is fourth time I have come to India Gate to join in celebrations following a World Cup win.”
Celebrating at India Gate for the fourth time
Along with the video, Booker shared a caption explaining that celebrating India’s World Cup victories at India Gate has become a tradition for him.
“Congratulations India.This is fourth time I have come to India Gate to join in celebrations following a World Cup win. First one was nearly 19 years ago in 2007. I came back here again after the 2011 win then in 2024 and finally tonight! Wow! Do you know anyone else who has celebrated all four here? Only one I’ve missed was 1983,” he wrote.
Internet reacts to the video
The post has since amassed reactions from social media users who appreciated Booker’s long standing connection with India’s World Cup celebrations.
One user wrote, “This is what cricket does. It brings people together across countries.” Another said, “You are more Indian than many of us when it comes to celebrating cricket.” A third user commented, “India Gate celebrations are truly special. Glad you got to witness them again.” A fourth added, “Respect for keeping this tradition alive for so many years.”
India’s dominant win in the final
India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad to become the first team to win back to back Men’s T20 World Cups. The Men in Blue also became the first side to lift the trophy on home soil, claiming their third T20 World Cup title.
India’s top batters led the charge, with three of them scoring half centuries and powering the team to 255 for 5, the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final. The massive score proved too much for New Zealand, sealing a memorable victory for India and triggering celebrations across the country.
