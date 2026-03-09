Sundar Pichai congratulates India on winning ICC Men's T20 World Cup: ‘Chose the wrong game to go watch’
Sundar Pichai’s post praised India’s achievement while also recognising the efforts of the other semi-finalists-South Africa, England, and New Zealand.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X on Sunday to celebrate India’s historic win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sharing his excitement over the stadium atmosphere and congratulating the team for a remarkable achievement.
In his post, the CEO wrote, “Congrats India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! Chose the wrong game to go watch. What a stadium and atmosphere. Well played to the other semi-finalists, SA, Eng, and NZ!! Also, so exciting to see the game expand to so many countries, and congrats to ICC for a great tournament!”
Sundar Pichai’s post praised India’s achievement while also recognising the efforts of the other semi-finalists-South Africa, England, and New Zealand.
He highlighted the excitement of the stadium and the vibrant atmosphere, capturing the joy and energy of cricket fans.
Pichai also celebrated the global growth of cricket and congratulated the ICC for organising an exciting and successful tournament that brought teams and fans together from across the world.
The CEO of Google, watched the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 22 February 2026.
Also Read: Sundar Pichai’s Holi post: Google CEO shares 'incredible' picture by Mumbai photographer
Check out the post here:
India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad to become the first team to win back-to-back Men’s T20 World Cups.
The Men in Blue also became the first side to lift the trophy on home soil, claiming their third T20 World Cup title.
India’s top batters led the charge, with three of them scoring half-centuries, helping the team post 255 for 5, the highest score ever in a T20 World Cup final.
Also Read: Delhi Police and Ahmedabad Police's witty exchange during India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final goes viral
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted strongly to the post, commenting on the stadium, the atmosphere, and the excitement of the tournament.
Many shared their own experiences of watching the matches and the energy of the crowds.
One of the users commented, “Whole India right now on their toes... Jumping, crying, and celebrating the moment.”
A second user commented, “India’s win is truly unimaginable. They are the goat.”
A third user commented, “A proud moment for every Indian fan! It’s especially great to hear you mention the expansion of the game to more countries—cricket is truly becoming a global phenomenon.”
“Tough luck with the timing, but what a tournament it’s been! Glad you still got to experience that incredible atmosphere in Ahmedabad,” another user commented.