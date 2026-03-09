Sundar Pichai congratulates India on winning ICC Men's T20 World Cup: ‘Chose the wrong game to go watch’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X on Sunday to celebrate India’s historic win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sharing his excitement over the stadium atmosphere and congratulating the team for a remarkable achievement. The CEO highlighted the excitement of the stadium and the vibrant atmosphere. (AP)

In his post, the CEO wrote, “Congrats India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! Chose the wrong game to go watch. What a stadium and atmosphere. Well played to the other semi-finalists, SA, Eng, and NZ!! Also, so exciting to see the game expand to so many countries, and congrats to ICC for a great tournament!”

Sundar Pichai’s post praised India’s achievement while also recognising the efforts of the other semi-finalists-South Africa, England, and New Zealand.

He highlighted the excitement of the stadium and the vibrant atmosphere, capturing the joy and energy of cricket fans.

Pichai also celebrated the global growth of cricket and congratulated the ICC for organising an exciting and successful tournament that brought teams and fans together from across the world.

The CEO of Google, watched the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 22 February 2026.

