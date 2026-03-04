Sundar Pichai’s Holi post: Google CEO shares 'incredible' picture by Mumbai photographer
Sundar Pichai’s Holi post is a vibrant celebration of colour and community featuring an Indian talent.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has established a heartfelt tradition of sharing Holi greetings that bridge his global leadership with his Indian roots. This year too, he has joined millions in celebrating the festival of colours by sharing a vibrant greeting on social media. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pichai wished his followers a "Happy Holi" with a stunning photograph that perfectly captured the spirit of the occasion. The striking visual, credited to a Mumbai photographer, has since sparked a wave of awe among social media users.
“A celebration of color, community, and new beginnings. Happy Holi to all!” the Indian-origin tech leader wrote. In the following line, he praised the photographer. “Incredible shot by Prajay Katkoria.”
This vibrant image captures the high-energy essence of Holi. The central focus is on a person throwing colours. While a massive cloud of neon pink gulal dominates the lower half of the frame, the clear blue sky is visible at the top.
Katkoria reacted to being tagged and praised by the Google CEO. He responded, “Means a lot, Sundar Pichai sir! Happy Holi to everyone.”
Who is Prajay Katkoria?
According to his social media profiles, he is a Mumbai-based photographer. His LinkedIn profile says, “I am a BA graduate with majors in Economics, and a seasoned Finance professional with 1 year of experience in financial analysis and portfolio management as well as content creation and management, and SEO in the BPO industry.”
The profile also shows that he previously worked at KPMG as an analyst. Prior to that, he worked as a financial analyst at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.
How did social media react?
The post was instantly flooded with heart and fire emojis as netizens reacted to the stunning visual. While many praised Katkoria for capturing such an 'incredible' frame, others took to the comments to exchange warm festive greetings.
Holi, the vibrant "Festival of Colours," is celebrated across India with unparalleled enthusiasm, marking the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, March 4.
On this day, people of all ages take to the streets and open spaces to smear each other with gulal (colored powder) and splash water using pichkaris (water guns) or balloons.
