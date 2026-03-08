Delhi Police and Ahmedabad Police's witty exchange during India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final goes viral

Ahmedabad Police soon joined the banter and replied in the same lighthearted tone. “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The matter has been reported to the Higher Police officials,” the reply read.

As the match progressed, Delhi Police shared a humorous post suggesting that Ahmedabad Police might receive unusual complaints during the game. Tagging Ahmedabad Police, the department wrote on X, “Dear @AhmedabadPolice, You may get ball disappearance complaints from Kiwi’s. No need to take it seriously… it’s our batsmen sending them to the stands.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand is underway, and a witty exchange between the official handles of Delhi Police and Ahmedabad Police has caught the attention of social media users.

India vs New Zealand World Cup Final 2026 The exchange came as India tightened their grip on the final with a strong bowling performance against New Zealand.

After setting the tone with the bat earlier, India’s bowlers quickly put pressure on the New Zealand lineup. Axar Patel struck in his very first over, dismissing explosive opener Finn Allen. Soon after, Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact by picking up a wicket off his very first ball, sending Rachin Ravindra back to the pavilion.

Axar continued his impressive spell by bowling Glenn Phillips, hitting his leg stump. Hardik Pandya then joined the wicket-taking spree, castling Mark Chapman, while Varun Chakravarthy removed the dangerous Tim Seifert.

At one stage, New Zealand were 129 for 5, struggling to keep up with India’s strong start.

The final carries extra significance for both sides. India is looking to defend their T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand are hoping to win its first men’s T20 World Cup trophy.

Historically, New Zealand have had the upper hand in this tournament fixture. The two teams met in the T20 World Cup in 2007, 2016 and 2021, with New Zealand winning all three matches.

India entered the final after defeating England in the semifinals, while New Zealand won over South Africa.