IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Score: Ahmedabad the final frontier, India look to erase the bad memories

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav aims to join the pantheon of Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma as World Cup winning captains for India.

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: The D-day is here as India, in pursuit of their third ICC trophy in less than two years, take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium later this evening. India and New Zealand have a bit of history going on between them. Both teams met in an ICC final for the first time in Nairobi back in 2000. It was the ICC Knockout Trophy. India lost the contest despite being in the driver’s seat at one time. The second time when they were in a final was in 2021 in Southampton, England. Again, India finished on the losing side. However, in their third meeting in the 2025 Champions Trophy, India got their own back on the Kiwis with a thumping win. Defending champions India have never beaten New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match though. They came face to face in 2007, 2016 and 2021, and the Black Caps emerged victorious each time. But all that will count for nothing, rest assured. India have been the number one team in the format for some time now. They beat England in a close contest in the semis. New Zealand, like India after an average run in the preceding weeks, really upped the ante in their semis against South Africa and showed them the door in spectacular fashion. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner is understandably buoyed ahead of the contest. In 2023 at the same venue, Australia had stunned overwhelming favourites India in the World Cup final to silence more than 100,000 spectators in attendance. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, looked determined to wipe out the bitter memories on that fateful team for Team India. This is a much-changed team compared to that fateful night in November 2023, which this stadium is so closely associated with – captain SKY is one of the few members of the team who were involved in that match, and tonight presents an opportunity to associate the Ahmedabad stadium with something far more positive. It will be interesting to see what type of pitch will be used for this contest. Ahmedabad has all three options available, red-soil pitches, black-soil pitches and mixed-soil pitches. It appears to be the mixed-soil pitch that will be in use for the contest, with Santner commenting on the eve of the match that he expects the surface to be flat, true, and good for batting. For two power-packed units who have strength to burn, this could turn into a real slugfest. While India have been asked by former players to drop Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy, both off-colour so far, it’s highly unlikely they will be conforming. The Black Caps are also unlikely to make any changes, unless of course there are injuries – but all in all, these are two teams who know exactly what they are about, and have plenty of trust and faith in the resources at their disposal. There is a reason they have made it to the grandest stage, and they will rely on the promise that those names will step up again. India vs New Zealand Predicted XIs India's likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand's likely XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson. ...Read More

