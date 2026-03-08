IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Score: Ahmedabad the final frontier, India look to erase the bad memories
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: India have delivered on their promise to try and lift the T20 World Cup at home – potentially becoming the first country to do so, and the first to defend their title. In Suryakumar Yadav and co.'s way sit the Blackcaps, trying to end their drought.
- 11 Sec agoIndia's deep history with the T20 World Cup – or the World T20
- 5 Mins agoHow teams stack up before final – what to expect in Ahmedabad
- 10 Mins agoWhy all the hate towards Suryakumar Yadav?
- 15 Mins agoMS Dhoni will be in the house!
- 19 Mins agoA change, at last, for India? The Varun/Abhishek question marks
- 25 Mins agoAll roads lead to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium!
- 30 Mins agoIs New Zealand really India’s bogey team? Or has the curse been broken?
- 35 Mins agoHistory stands in India’s way
- 40 Mins agoIf it’s an ICC final, it has to be India vs New Zealand
- 49 Mins agoHello and Welcome!
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: The D-day is here as India, in pursuit of their third ICC trophy in less than two years, take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium later this evening. India and New Zealand have a bit of history going on between them. Both teams met in an ICC final for the first time in Nairobi back in 2000. It was the ICC Knockout Trophy. India lost the contest despite being in the driver’s seat at one time. The second time when they were in a final was in 2021 in Southampton, England. Again, India finished on the losing side. However, in their third meeting in the 2025 Champions Trophy, India got their own back on the Kiwis with a thumping win....Read More
Defending champions India have never beaten New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match though. They came face to face in 2007, 2016 and 2021, and the Black Caps emerged victorious each time.
But all that will count for nothing, rest assured. India have been the number one team in the format for some time now. They beat England in a close contest in the semis. New Zealand, like India after an average run in the preceding weeks, really upped the ante in their semis against South Africa and showed them the door in spectacular fashion.
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner is understandably buoyed ahead of the contest. In 2023 at the same venue, Australia had stunned overwhelming favourites India in the World Cup final to silence more than 100,000 spectators in attendance.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, looked determined to wipe out the bitter memories on that fateful team for Team India. This is a much-changed team compared to that fateful night in November 2023, which this stadium is so closely associated with – captain SKY is one of the few members of the team who were involved in that match, and tonight presents an opportunity to associate the Ahmedabad stadium with something far more positive.
It will be interesting to see what type of pitch will be used for this contest. Ahmedabad has all three options available, red-soil pitches, black-soil pitches and mixed-soil pitches. It appears to be the mixed-soil pitch that will be in use for the contest, with Santner commenting on the eve of the match that he expects the surface to be flat, true, and good for batting. For two power-packed units who have strength to burn, this could turn into a real slugfest.
While India have been asked by former players to drop Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy, both off-colour so far, it’s highly unlikely they will be conforming. The Black Caps are also unlikely to make any changes, unless of course there are injuries – but all in all, these are two teams who know exactly what they are about, and have plenty of trust and faith in the resources at their disposal. There is a reason they have made it to the grandest stage, and they will rely on the promise that those names will step up again.
India vs New Zealand Predicted XIs
India's likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand's likely XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: India's deep history with the T20 World Cup – or the World T20
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Long before it was rechristened as the T20 World Cup, the tournament was known as the World T20. It was here, at its very inception, that a young Indian team under MS Dhoni, against all expectations, lifted the trophy in South Africa in 2007. The impact of that triumph was so enormous that it helped give birth to the behemoth known as the Indian Premier League, which, by the way, begins its 19th edition in just 20 days.
However, after that evening in Johannesburg, India had to wait 17 long years to win the trophy again. The 2009, 2010 and 2012 editions were forgettable, with India failing to reach the semi-finals. In 2014, they finally made it to the final, only for the retiring Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara to spoil the party. In 2022, India crashed out after a 10-wicket hammering by England in the semi-final before Rohit Sharma finally ended the long wait by winning the trophy in 2024.
India have won two T20 World Cup titles. Will tonight bring a third?
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: How teams stack up before final – what to expect in Ahmedabad
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: What will be the key battleground areas in which the match will be won and lost? The dimensions and conditions of the Ahmedabad pitch will be the big talking point heading into it – particularly who can get the most use out of the wicket. There are several factors that the thinktanks will be thinking over in terms of gameplan and approach to the final – who are the bowlers who will have the most impact? And whose strengths are best suited to what this ground typically offers?
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Why all the hate towards Suryakumar Yadav?
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Folks on X seem to have lost patience with Suryakumar Yadav. During yesterday’s pre-match press conference, the Indian captain was asked whether there had been discussions about the fact that 15 Indian wickets have fallen to spinners in the tournament. His response was blunt: “We didn’t. If we can reach the final playing at a strike rate of 120, I’ll take it.”
Now hear us out. Sure, Surya’s answer may not fit the traditional response expected from an Indian captain, but the hate he is receiving feels unnecessary. No Indian captain deserves that, especially someone who has led the team over the past two years, and certainly not on the eve of a World Cup final.
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: MS Dhoni will be in the house!
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Thala Dhoni, who was at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to celebrate India’s win over England, has arrived in Ahmedabad for the final. He will be in the special box to witness history as India chase a historic milestone and try to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times.
His presence today makes the moment even more surreal. Seven years ago, in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester, Dhoni held India’s innings together in what turned out to be his final international appearance. Chasing 240 against New Zealand, India were reeling at 92 for 6, and the fightback came through Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. To this day, many do not rate Dhoni’s 50 highly. But those present at the venue remember how crucial it was.
Without him holding one end, India would likely have folded much earlier. For Dhoni to be back for another India vs New Zealand ICC knockout, in many ways, feels fitting.
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: A change, at last, for India? The Varun/Abhishek question marks
The combination that helped India beat Zimbabwe, the West Indies and England could finally be tweaked. India have ticked most boxes in their run-up to the final, with one exception: the form of Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy. While Abhishek did manage a fifty against Zimbabwe, Chakaravarthy’s mystery spin appears to have been decoded since the Super 8s. And the numbers show it. He conceded 64 runs against England, 40 against the West Indies and 47 against South Africa, picking up just one wicket in each game. More importantly, each expensive outing seems to have dented his confidence. Every time he is hit, Chakaravarthy ramps up his pace. With Kuldeep Yadav waiting in the wings, this could well be his moment to step into the spotlight, especially with a T20 World Cup on the line.
Do you want to see Kuldeep replace Varun?
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: All roads lead to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium!
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Despite often being criticised for not having the most sporting crowd, Ahmedabad is set to turn blue today. Flights, buses and trains… all lead to the city. Delhi airports were packed this morning, while the special train the Indian Railways arranged from Delhi to Ahmedabad was full. The game is still a couple of hours away, but the scenes outside the stadium already capture the mood. Indian fans believe today will not be a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. And while nothing can truly erase the pain of that defeat, winning a World Cup in front of over one lakh fans who once left this stadium in tears would be – albeit slightly – a form of redemption.
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Is New Zealand really India’s bogey team? Or has the curse been broken?
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: For the longest time, New Zealand were seen as the team India simply couldn’t get the better of. India would beat sides stronger than the Kiwis - Australia, South Africa, England - yet somehow New Zealand always seemed to have the wood over them. Take the 2000 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 World Cup semi-final and the 2021 World Test Championship final, for example. But truth be told, that’s not the story anymore. In the 2023 World Cup semi-final, India beat New Zealand to end their decade-long jinx against them and then repeated the feat in last year’s Champions Trophy. So perhaps the baggage isn’t in India’s to get rid of anymore. If anything, it might just be shifting the other way.
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: History stands in India’s way
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: As red-hot as India’s form has been, fans, if not the team, remain wary of one brutal piece of history. India have never beaten New Zealand at a T20 World Cup. Across 10 editions, the two sides have met three times, and New Zealand have won on every occasion: by 10 runs in Johannesburg in 2007, by 47 runs in Nagpur in 2016, and by an eight-wicket shellacking in Dubai in 2021.
Besides, India have never won a World Cup final on a Sunday. The triumphs in 1983, 2011 and the 2024 T20 World Cup all came on Saturdays, while the inaugural World T20 victory in 2007 arrived on a Monday. But if there were ever a stage to break these hoodoos, it is today.
On this Sunday.
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: If it’s an ICC final, it has to be India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: No two teams have met in ICC tournament finals more than India and New Zealand. Today marks the fourth time the Men in Blue and the BlackCaps will battle for a world title. The first chapter was written in 2000, in the ICC Champions Trophy final, when Chris Cairns’ sublime century broke Indian hearts in Nairobi. 21 years later, the script repeated itself in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton, with the Kiwis once again emerging victorious. India finally opened their account in 2025, defeating New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final. And now, here we are again. New Zealand leads the rivalry 2–1. Can India draw level today?
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: The T20 World Cup began on February 7. Today, one month and one day later, it reaches its conclusion, with India and New Zealand clashing for the ultimate crown. India have won the T20 World Cup twice – in 2007 and 2024. New Zealand have never lifted the trophy. Their best performance came in 2021, when they reached the final but finished runners-up to Australia.
However, New Zealand have achieved something India haven’t – reaching the pinnacle of Test cricket by winning the inaugural World Test Championship, defeating the Men in Blue the same year. On Sunday, as two nations wait with bated breath, they do so from contrasting positions. India are the defending champions and the favourites; they always were. New Zealand, meanwhile, once again stand on the doorstep of their first-ever T20 World Cup title. Will they finally get there?
Stay tuned as we build up to what promises to be arguably the most anticipated T20 World Cup final of all time.