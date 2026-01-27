When Nita Ambani introduced Indian-origin comedian to Mukesh Ambani: 'Jokes only on me'

The clip, which was shared on Instagram by an Ambani fan page, shows Nita Ambani introducing her husband Mukesh Ambani to Garg at a high profile event. As Garg greets him, Mukesh Ambani is heard saying, “Jokes only on me,” before sharing a warm laugh and a hug with the comedian.

A throwback video featuring Indian origin comedian Zarna Garg meeting Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has resurfaced on social media and is once again drawing attention.

From a 2023 high profile gathering The video dates back to 2023, when Zarna Garg attended an event organised by former United States Vice President Kamala Harris. The gathering brought together prominent figures from across the world, offering Garg an opportunity to meet Mukesh and Nita Ambani in person.

Another Ambani meeting goes viral The renewed interest in the Ambani family follows another recent social media post that grabbed attention. Korean American businessman Warren Chang recently shared his experience of meeting Mukesh Ambani and his family on Instagram. Along with his post, Chang shared a photograph featuring Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

(Also read: Korean-American businessman reacts to meeting Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika Merchant: ‘Amazing people and family)

“Very proud of this day. Amazing people and family. Truly honored,” Chang wrote. The photograph was taken at Reliance Greens, a location often associated with major family gatherings and corporate events.

Take a look here at the post: