Korean-American businessman reacts to meeting Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika Merchant: ‘Amazing people and family

The post impressed many and they reacted with positive remarks. An individual wrote, “Exciting staff, can’t wait to hear about it.” Another posted, “Many reacted to the post using fire, clapping or heart emoticons.

“Very proud of this day. Amazing people and family. Truly honored,” Chang wrote. The picture shows him with Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The photo was captured at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar.

Korean-American businessman Warren Chang shared his experience of meeting Mukesh Ambani and his family in an Instagram post. He also shared a picture with them, posting how honoured he was to meet them.

Who is Warren Chang? The Korean-American businessman resides in Dubai. Besides managing his company, he loves collecting Lego minifigures. He has spent nearly 20 years collecting hundreds of Lego minifigures.

His Instagram page is filled with pictures and videos of him meeting celebrities, sports personalities, politicians, and royals from across the world, including Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

What did Radhika Merchant wear? The Ambani bahu kept her attire casual. Instead of iconic couture dresses or custom-designed clothes, she chose simple, comfortable pieces. In the picture, she is wearing a grey jogger set and a T-shirt.

What did Anant Ambani wear? The youngest son of Mukesha and Nita Ambani was seen wearing a matching T-shirt and shorts, completing his look with sneakers.