Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant name lion cub ‘Lionel’ in honour of football legend Messi

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 08:18 am IST

Lionel Messi had a guided tour of Vantara, where he explored the centre’s expansive conservation ecosystem.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant named a lion cub ‘Lionel’ to show their appreciation for Argentinian football legend Messi. Lionel Messi, during his Indian tour, visited Vantara, where he explored the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre’s expansive conservation ecosystem.

Lionel Messi with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and others during the Vantara visit. (X/@ANI)

“At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub ‘Lionel,’ a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend,” ANI reported, citing a Vantara statement.

Also Read: Lionel Messi hugs Anant Ambani, performs traditional rituals during Vantara visit

What did Messi say about the visit?

When Anant Ambani thanked Messi for visiting Vantara, the star player replied in Spanish. According to ANI, he said, “"What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work."

Lionel Messi watching a lion at Vantara. (X/@ANI)
