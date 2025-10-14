'They humbly said yes': Indian couple's sweet photo encounter with Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani in Switzerland

An Indian content creator who went viral for her and her husband’s picture with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland has opened up about the special moment. In a conversation with HT.com, Priyanka Mehta shared her feelings about the Ambani couple. The Mumbai couple met Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant while vacationing in Switzerland. (Instagram/@mostly_drama, File Photo)

When did she meet Ambanis?

Mehta and her husband, Nikunj Kothari, were holidaying in Switzerland in mid-July when they suddenly spotted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She recalls that she and her husband were initially shocked after spotting the Ambanis.

“The Ambani couple were just roaming around for a walk in the fresh air... spending some quality time when we saw them and were shocked that they are actually - The Ambanis,” Mehta told HT.com over an Instagram DM.

What happened next?

The couple who hails from Mumbai approached the Ambanis and asked if they could take a picture. Mehta recalls that Anant and Radhika politely agreed.

Who clicked the picture?

The Ambanis' bodyguard clicked the picture, which has now gone viral on social media.

Recalling the moment, Mehta said, “So they were coming towards our side of the road, and that’s when I said if we can get a picture. They humbly said yes, and their bodyguard said he would click a picture for us. We did wish them a happy anniversary.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married on July 12, 2024, in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. This year, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Here’s the video shared by Mehta, which shows her and her partner’s picture with the Ambanis:

What Mehta recalls most about the interaction is the couple’s humbleness. “It was a beautiful moment. It’s not easy to get so close to them here in Mumbai. They are very humble and kind.”