Akash Ambani drives Shloka Mehta home in red Ferrari after breakfast at Taj Mumbai

Akash Ambani was recently spotted getting behind the wheel of a luxury Ferrari SUV in Mumbai. He was accompanied by wife Shloka Mehta. The couple was filmed getting into the car after exiting the five-star Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta spotted leaving Taj Mumbai.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

They had apparently had breakfast at the five-star property which overlooks the Gateway of India and offers a sweeping view of the Arabian Sea.

Akash and Shloka at Taj

An Instagram fan page posted footage of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta getting into the red Ferrari amid heavy security outside Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai’s Colaba. The hotel is located a short distance away from the palatial Ambani residence, Antilia, on Altamount Road.

“Akash & Shloka Ambani leaving Taj Hotel in Ferrari after breakfast,” read the caption of the video.

The video shows the couple leaving the hotel hand in hand. While Akash Ambani wore a white shirt and white shorts, Shloka was seen in a red co-ord set with her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail.

Akash Ambani’s red Ferrari

Akash Ambani is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest person with a net worth of $102 billion.

Akash, 33, is the owner of a Ferrari Purosangue SUV. According to a Cartoq report, the Ambani family is the only family in India that owns two Ferrari Purosangues.

This is not the first time that he has been spotted driving the Ferrari. He was also spotted behind the wheel of the luxury car back in March.