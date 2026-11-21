Five years is an agonisingly long time for a family to search for a missing loved one and long enough for a person’s appearance to change dramatically. Yet an innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) by a Uttar Pradesh Police constable recently bridged that gap, helping trace and safely recover a woman who had been missing for nearly half a decade. Using old photos to generate a current likeness, the officer’s creative approach led investigators to another state, which ended in a safe recovery. Praising the effort, top police officials have announced special rewards for the constable behind the breakthrough.

UP Police shared a collage showing the constable and the AI-generated image he created. (X/@Uppolice) more less

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Sharing details of the operation on X, the department applauded the officer's initiative and ingenuity. In a translated post, the UP Police wrote, “The power of technology, the dedication of the khaki!”

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“A cash award of ₹5,000 has been announced for Constable Vijay Pandey, posted at Babhani Police Station in Sonbhadra, for his outstanding work in identifying a woman who had been missing for nearly five years with the help of AI technology and helping secure her safe recovery from Rajasthan.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The award was announced by the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Rajiv Krishna. Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, also honoured Constable Vijay Pandey with a certificate of appreciation and a cash award of ₹2,100.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The award was announced by the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Rajiv Krishna. Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, also honoured Constable Vijay Pandey with a certificate of appreciation and a cash award of ₹2,100.” {{/usCountry}}

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With no recent photographs available to guide the search, Pandey turned to generative AI tools to bridge the five-year gap.

Outlining how he reconstructed the woman's present-day appearance, the department explained, “Using the woman’s childhood photo and photographs of her family members, Constable Vijay Pandey created a potential image of her at her current age with the help of ChatGPT and Google Gemini AI, which proved instrumental in identifying her.”

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The department continued, “Based on this, the woman, who had been missing for nearly five years, was safely recovered from the jurisdiction of Hamirwas Police Station in Churu district, Rajasthan.”