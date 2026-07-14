‘When will it be like this in India?’: Woman praises freedom to walk alone at 3 am in Berlin

An Indian woman has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing a video of herself walking home alone at 3 am in Berlin. Reflecting on the freedom she felt while being out at that hour, she questioned how long it might take for women in India to experience a similar sense of safety.

An Indian woman walking home at 3 am in Berlin questioned when women in India would feel equally safe. (Instagram/upasnagambhir)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘The skies are still dark, but there’s no fear’: Bengaluru woman praises city’s safety during 5 am walk)

‘When will it be like this in India?’

Taking to Instagram, Upasna Gambhir recorded the video while heading home in the German capital.

"Guys, it is 3:00 am right now, and I am in Berlin, Germany. And I am heading home now. And it makes me realize so many times. First of all, I am so grateful for this freedom that I have here, that I can go home at any time at night, I can go out for a walk at any time at night, and there is nothing that I have to be afraid of. Even though Berlin, in all of Germany, is the most unsafe, but still it's very safe as compared to other countries, you know. And I get this thought so many times in my mind, that, yaar, look at this, I am literally out. So many times this thought comes in my mind that, when will it be like this in India? How many decades will it take? Let's leave 3:00 AM, at 11:00 PM, 10:00 PM, even during the daytime it is unsafe, right? During the daytime too, you can't just do whatever you want to do there. You have to be careful of your surroundings. So, how much time will it take? I feel that the coming generation will be so much more educated and smarter, so maybe then there is hope. What do you guys think?"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gambhir said the experience repeatedly made her feel grateful that she could step outside or return home late at night without being consumed by fear. She also expressed hope that greater education and awareness among future generations could eventually make public spaces safer for women in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gambhir said the experience repeatedly made her feel grateful that she could step outside or return home late at night without being consumed by fear. She also expressed hope that greater education and awareness among future generations could eventually make public spaces safer for women in India. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Social media users agree

The clip has received several reactions, with viewers largely agreeing with her observations.

(Also read: ‘It feels like 6 in the evening’: Noida woman praises Bengaluru’s safety during 2:30 am walk)

“I completely agree with everything you said,” wrote one user. Another simply responded, “Right.”

“Everything you said is absolutely true,” a third viewer commented, while another added, “You spoke the truth.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}