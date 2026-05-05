Who are Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Jaipur royals’ Met Gala debut

Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh made their Met Gala debut in stunning outfits inspired by Rajasthani traditions. Since their pictures went viral on social media, people have been curious to learn more about the Jaipur royals.

Who is Princess Gauravi Kumari?

(L-R) Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating. (Getty Images via AFP)

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This modern-day princess is the daughter of Princess Diya Kumari, who currently serves as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. She is also related to Maharani Gayatri Devi.

Also Read: ‘Is it a real mango?’ Isha Ambani reveals truth behind her unusual Met Gala accessory

Once while reflecting on the women in her family, the princess told Harper's Bazaar, “I come from a household of enigmatic women—from Maharani Gayatri Devi to my grandmother Rajmata Padmini Devi of Jaipur to my mother Princess Diya Kumari, who currently serves as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to her LinkedIn, she completed her schooling from Mayo College Girls' School and then pursued higher studies at New York University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her LinkedIn, she completed her schooling from Mayo College Girls' School and then pursued higher studies at New York University. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She is in charge of managing Princess Diya Kumari Foundation and is also the co-founder of The PDKF Store. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is in charge of managing Princess Diya Kumari Foundation and is also the co-founder of The PDKF Store. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She is known for her signature aesthetic that includes a minimal makeup look. A trend she continued while appearing at the Met Gala. For the red carpet event, she chose a Prabal Gurung gown that incorporated her grandmother Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari. She finished the look with pearls and uncut diamonds from Jaipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is known for her signature aesthetic that includes a minimal makeup look. A trend she continued while appearing at the Met Gala. For the red carpet event, she chose a Prabal Gurung gown that incorporated her grandmother Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari. She finished the look with pearls and uncut diamonds from Jaipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about her outfit, she told Vogue India, “It was important that my grandmother’s sari was not just a source of inspiration, but physically incorporated into the garment in a meaningful way.” Who is Sawai Padmanabh Singh? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about her outfit, she told Vogue India, “It was important that my grandmother’s sari was not just a source of inspiration, but physically incorporated into the garment in a meaningful way.” Who is Sawai Padmanabh Singh? {{/usCountry}}

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He is the head of the Jaipur royal family, affectionately known as Pacho to his family and friends. Just like his ancestors, he is an exceptional polo player and has won several awards.

A strong believer in women’s empowerment, he is known for supporting underprivileged girls with scholarships, digital literacy programs, and academic assistance.

The young royal is also a style icon, often spotted in outfits that blend tradition with modernity. Beyond his world of polo, fashion and philanthropy, he is also committed to preserving Jaipur’s cultural heritage.

At the Met Gala, the main attraction piece this royal wore was the Phulghar coat. According to Vogue India, the piece is developed by Prabal Gurung. It is made of deep velvet. The aari and zardozi embroidery on it took over 600 hours.

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Also Read: ‘Mom, mom, mom, mom’: Isha Ambani wears head to toe Nita Ambani’s diamonds, emeralds at Met Gala

While talking about his outfit, he told Vogue India, “The idea was to bring Rajasthani craftsmanship to the forefront in a way that felt authentic to me.” He added, “It brings together a more maximal, expressive approach while remaining deeply rooted in Rajasthani tradition.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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