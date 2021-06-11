Who crossed the greased pole in the fastest time? Record making viral video shows

“Over 80 challengers went for the record - but who crossed the greased pole in the fastest time?” this is how the caption of a record making video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Facebook reads. The video, which has got over 65 million views till now, has wowed people. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you amazed too.

The video opened to show the setup where the participants are taking part in the competition. It then shows the snippets of performances of various contestants. The video ends with the performance of the person who created the record.

Take a look at the video which may make you say wow:

The video attracted all sorts of comments from people. Many wrote that the clip is entertaining and funny. Just like this individual who shared, “I kept laughing, it was funny enough. Kudos to all participants who tried their best. Congratulations to record holder and other participants too for their hard trials.”

“One should try to skid though, seems a better option,” shared another. “Looks more thrilling in slow motion,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this record making video shared on Facebook by Guinness World Records?