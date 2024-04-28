Who is Ankur Jain? 8 points on tech billionaire who married former WWE star Erika Hammond

Tech billionaire Ankur Jain wed former WWE star Erika Hammond in an extravagant Egyptian wedding ceremony that took place in front of the famous pyramids. The pre-wedding festivities were just as extravagant, starting with a lavish $2,000 per night three-night safari in South Africa. The couple reportedly threw a four-day party for 130 guests in Egypt. But who is Ankur Jain? Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain marries Ex-WWE star Erika Hammond in Egyptian splendour(Ankur Jain's Instagram)

Here are 8 points on tech billionaire Ankur Jain:

1. Jain graduated from the Wharton School of Business and completed his graduation in Bachelors of Science, Economics.

2. Jain is the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards and Kairos. According to his LinkedIn profile, Blits Rewards is "the first major loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent and build a path towards homeownership. Whereas Kairos is "a venture studio building companies to tackle the world's greatest challenges." (Also Read: Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain marries Ex-WWE star Erika Hammond in Egyptian splendour: Private Jets, Pyramids.)

3. Jain is also a part of the X-Prize Foundation, "which is a non-profit organisation that designs and hosts public competitions intended to encourage technological development". He also serves as a member of the Pacific Council on Foreign Relations.

4. He has been recognised for various achievements. For instance, in 2017, he was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. In 2011, Inc. magazine named him "Best Connected 21-Year-Old in the World" and awarded Jain "30 Under 30". In 2012, Jain was called "30 under 30: Solution Broker" by the Christian Science Monitor.

5. Earlier, Jain was the Vice President of Product at Tinder.

6. Jain met his wife, Erika Hammond, at the celebrity-favored gym Rumble Boxing, where she was working as a fitness instructor.

7. The couple chose to have a non-traditional wedding ceremony, which included no wedding cake, no bridal party, and no bridesmaids.

8. Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond's Egyptian wedding was a star-studded affair. The guest guest list included Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Kevin O'Leary and Linda O'Leary, influencer Serena Kerrigan, former Texas governor Rick Perry and Anita Perry, along with Brian Kelly, and multiple politicians and prominent business figures.