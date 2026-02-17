Who is Hemant Virmani? Indian-origin Amazon techie laid off after 11 years
Hemant Virmani, 47, was laid off from Amazon after 11.5 years in October 2025.
An Indian-origin techie based in Washington has drawn attention after opening up about being laid off from Amazon, and how his teenage daughter helped him bounce back. Hemant Virmani, 47, was laid off from Amazon after 11.5 years in October 2025.
Who is Hemant Virmani?
According to his LinkedIn profile, Hemant Virmani most recently served as a Senior Manager, Software Development at Amazon, where he worked for over 11 years. During his tenure, he led engineering and science teams and drove long-term technical strategy aimed at improving global cross-border selling experiences.
Before joining Amazon, Virmani spent nearly 12 years at Adobe, rising through multiple leadership roles, including Senior Engineering Manager and Engineering Manager. His work focused on product development, print technologies and document processing systems. He also co-authored several US patents related to document processing and print optimisation.
Virmani began his career as a Member of Technical Staff and later worked as a Computer Scientist. He holds a Master of Science in Software Systems from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.
Laid off after 11 years
Virmani said the October 2025 layoff caught him off guard. “Amazon was part of my daily life for 11.5 years, and suddenly it was gone,” he told Business Insider, recalling the middle-of-the-night email informing him that his role had been eliminated.
Despite the uncertainty, he said he is focusing on the future. Virmani has begun upskilling in artificial intelligence, working on a hobby AI project to gain hands-on experience while applying for head-of-engineering roles and expanding his professional network.
He admitted he remains concerned about when he will secure his next position but believes the disruption may ultimately prove to be “a blessing in disguise.”
