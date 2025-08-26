Who is Jasmin Jaffar? Kerala influencer facing backlash for washing feet in Guruvayur temple pond

Jasmin Jaffar, a popular social media influencer and a former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant, has sparked a controversy online after filming a video at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala. In the now-deleted video, Jaffar was seen washing her feet at the temple’s sacred pond - an act that authorities said violated long-standing temple protocols. The clip was originally posted on Jaffar’s Instagram account, and it quickly went viral online, sparking widespread criticism from devotees and temple authorities. The temple deemed the pond “impure” and announced purification rituals. (Instagram/@jasmin__jaffar)

Who is Jasmin Jaffar?

Jasmin Jaffar is a content creator from Kerala who rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam earlier this year. She initially gained popularity through her YouTube channel, where she shares beauty tips and lifestyle content. Today, she has over 1.5 million followers on YouTube and maintains a strong presence across various social media platforms.

Her popularity soared after participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, where she emerged as the second runner-up.

Jasmin Jaffar controversy

Recently, Jaffar faced criticism for filming a social media reel at the sacred pond of the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the clip showed her rinsing her feet in the temple’s sacred pond - an act that violated age-old customs and court restrictions.

Following the backlash, the social media influencer took to Instagram to issue an apology. She admitted that she was unaware of the restrictions and clarified that it was never her intention to hurt anyone or create controversy. “To those who love me and to everyone else, I understand that a video I made caused distress.. I sincerely apologise for the mistake that happened out of ignorance,” she wrote in a now-disappeared Instagram story.

The temple authorities immediately took cognizance of the matter. The Guruvayur Devaswom deemed the pond “impure” and announced purification rituals. Officials said that the ritual would include six days of special ceremonies. Restrictions on darshan will also be in place during this time.

As per the report, OB Arun Kumar, the temple’s administrator, also lodged a formal complaint with the temple police, alleging that the filming violated temple protocols and hurt religious sentiments. Notably, filming in the temple corridor is strictly prohibited under a court order, and the temple pond is off-limits for photography or videography without prior written permission.