 Who is Patricia Eriksson? 41-year-old Swedish woman who landed in Nagpur in search of biological mother | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Who is Patricia Eriksson? 41-year-old Swedish woman who landed in Nagpur in search of biological mother

ANI | | Edited by Vrinda Jain
Apr 04, 2024 05:20 PM IST

The 41-year-old Swedish national, who was born to a 23-year-old unwed mother in Daga Hospital in Feb 1983, was adopted from an orphanage by a Swedish couple.

Patricia Eriksson, a resident of Sweden, flew to Nagpur on April 3 in the hopes of finding her biological mother. The 41-year-old was born in February 1983 to a 23-year-old unwed mother in Daga Hospital. She was adopted by a Swedish couple a year later from an orphanage.

Snapshot of Patricia Eriksson. (X/@ANI)
Snapshot of Patricia Eriksson. (X/@ANI)

"The kids in school started to explain that they have their mother's hair and father's nose...That was a hard time. I wanted to look like someone (mom and dad). Then I realised I couldn't do the same...," Eriksson told ANI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While talking about how hard it was for her, she said to ANI, “From a child's perspective, you cannot compare yourself to your mother. You are just put in a place where you don't look like anyone. So that's why my thought (of searching for my biological mother) started in childhood. It's been a tough time...I hope this can lead to something more.” (Also Read: Woman’s moving note to daughter’s birth mother goes viral)

Watch the video of Errikson here:

Erikkson began her search for her biological mom in 2022. It was in 2022, when she made a short visit to her elder sister, who is a Pune-based social worker and 'roots search' expert, Anjali Pawar. However, her short trip was unsuccessful.

Advocate Anjali Pawar appealed to anyone who used to live in Shantinagar in 1983 and knows anything about her parents to come for help. (Also Read: UK mother gives birth to twins 22 days apart in different hospitals, baffles doctors)

"We are helping Patricia in her search. When we received this case in 2022, we first contacted Shradhanand Ashram and verified the documents. Anyone who used to live in Shantinagar in 1983 and knows her or knows about Shanta and Ramdas, we appeal to them to come forward and help us...Patricia wants to meet her mother once," Pawar said to ANI.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Who is Patricia Eriksson? 41-year-old Swedish woman who landed in Nagpur in search of biological mother
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On