UK mother gives birth to twins 22 days apart in different hospitals, baffles doctors

In an incident that has baffled doctors, a UK mother gave birth to her twins 22 days apart at different hospitals. As per reports, the mother, Kayleigh Doyle, shared, “To this day, I still can’t find a woman in the UK who can beat 22 days”. Tragically, one of the twins was stillborn and didn't survive. (Pexels/Serena Koi)

According to the Metro, in 2020, Doyle was pregnant with “perfectly healthy” twins without complications. However, during the 22nd week, in 2021, her water broke. She was rushed to hospital, where she gave birth to baby Arlo via natural birth. Tragically, the baby was stillborn. At this point, the doctors told Doyle that it was highly unlikely that the second twin would survive.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She was told that she would give birth to the second twin in a few hours. However, her contractions stopped, and the second baby didn’t arrive, reported the New York Post. The doctors eventually sent her home to get rest after the trauma of giving birth to a stillborn baby. Finally, after 22 days, baby Astro was born in another hospital via C-section, and the “doctors were baffled by the gap”.

“After the trauma of giving birth to my first baby – I was gobsmacked when they said I could go home. To this day, I still can’t find a woman in the UK who can beat 22 days. I was assigned a doctor by a different hospital, and we had daily check-ups in between the two births,” Doyle told Metro. “Every day that passed, he’d say he genuinely couldn’t believe it. When Astro arrived, I couldn’t believe he had survived all that time,” she added.

Astro, now a 2-year-old boy, is suffering from being born prematurely, reported the New York Post. He has a “hole in his heart and retinopathy, which causes abnormal blood vessel growth in the eyes”.

“When Astro arrived, I couldn’t believe he had survived all that time,” Doyle told the outlet. She added that two weeks after Astro came home, she also held a funeral for Arlo.

She opened up about losing one of her babies and shared that raising a child while grieving for another is “incredibly hard”. However, she added, "I know what it’s like to feel in the dark about it - especially with the gap in between the two babies. As well as loneliness - because everyone used to ask me where ‘twin one’ was. But I honestly can’t think of anything more rewarding. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”