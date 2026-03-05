Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Entrepreneur ties knot with Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar

The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok turned into a glamorous affair as the couple tied the knot on March 5 in Mumbai. The lavish ceremony was attended by a glittering guest list featuring prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket, Bollywood and some of India’s most influential business families. Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok. (PTI)

The celebration quickly became one of the most talked about society weddings of the year, drawing attention not only because of the Tendulkar legacy but also due to Saaniya Chandhok’s connection to one of Mumbai’s prominent business families.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok? According to Falconebiz.com, Saaniya Chandhok is a Mumbai based entrepreneur and a designated partner at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand. She has been associated with the company since May 2022.

Saaniya is the daughter of Sunny and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok and the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, a well known Mumbai based business conglomerate.

The Graviss Group owns several hospitality and food brands, including the popular Kwality Ice Cream. It also owns The Brooklyn Creamery, further strengthening its presence in the dessert and hospitality sector.

The family’s business legacy dates back to Iqbal Krishen “IK” Ghai, widely known as the “Maharajah of Ice Cream”. He reportedly began serving homemade ice cream to American troops during World War II. What started as a small venture eventually grew into Kwality Ice Cream, which later became a childhood favourite for millions of Indians.

Ravi Ghai later expanded the brand after studying at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. After taking charge of the business in 1967, he helped transform the company into a global hospitality and food enterprise.

From childhood friends to life partners The relationship between Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok developed over the years within Mumbai’s close knit social circles. Both grew up around the same social network, and their families have known each other for a long time.

Saaniya’s grandfather Ravi Ghai and Sachin Tendulkar share a long standing camaraderie, which meant the two families had crossed paths frequently over the years.

While Arjun has been working towards establishing himself as a promising all rounder for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, Saaniya has been building her own identity in the entrepreneurial world.