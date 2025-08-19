Who is Stephanie Carlquist? Kentucky woman goes viral for glam mugshot after damaging ex's car, pouring salt into engine

A woman from Kentucky was arrested after she allegedly destroyed her ex-boyfriend’s car following an argument. She smiled in her mugshot and didn’t seem sorry, according to a New York Post report. Stephanie Carlquist first slashed the tires on July 6. Then, on July 15, she destroyed the whole vehicle.(Facebook/ Stephanie Carlquist )

The 31-year-old pregnant woman damaged the car in July. She’s accused of slashing the tires, breaking the windshield and mirrors, smashing the radio, and pouring salt into the engine. She also dumped glitter into the air conditioning vents, according to a criminal complaint seen by WECT.

Who is Stephanie Carlquist?

Stephanie Carlquist lives in Richmond, Kentucky. She went to Scott County High School, according to her Facebook profile.

The car owner said Carlquist first slashed the tires on July 6. Then, on July 15, she destroyed the whole vehicle.

A few days later, a towing company brought the car to a Goodyear shop in Richmond. Due to massive damage, the vehicle was declared totaled. The Repairs were estimated at over $12,460.

When the tow truck arrived, Carlquist allegedly told the driver that she had wrecked the car. The driver then called the victim’s mom and informed her about the whole incident, as reported by DailyMail.

The criminal complaint says Carlquist later sent her ex a message on Instagram, saying she was sorry. She said she was stressed because she’s pregnant.

Police spoke with Carlquist, and she admitted to smashing the windshield and putting glitter in the vents. But she denied doing the rest. She told officers her ex was “overdue for oil and motor and everything else - oh, and the tire.”

Carlquist was arrested on August 14 and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

Internet reacts as mugshot surfaces

At the Madison County Detention Center, she smiled in her mugshot like she was posing for a photo shoot. Instead of looking serious, she looked happy.

The mugshot picture surfaced online, which received a lot of attention from netizens. On Instagram, one of the users commented on a mugshot, saying, “Congratulations to her for having the courage to do what a lot of us wanted to do. Give me her information so I can send her some money.”

Another user added, “That smile says she would do it again, too.” A different user commented, “Let’s all pitch in and bail her out! I know he must have triggered her.”