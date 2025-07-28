Bradford James Gille: Michigan Walmart stabbing suspect's mugshot, alleged social media profile surfaces

Bradford James Gille was identified as the suspect in the stabbing at Traverse City Walmart on Saturday. The 42-year-old from Cheboygan, Michigan, left at least 11 people injured, officials confirmed. Now, his alleged mugshot and social media profile have surfaced on X. However, additional details still remain unconfirmed. Bradford James Gilley mugshot was shared by officials on Sunday(X)

Michigan authorities said on Sunday that they are seeking to file terrorism charges and 11 charges of assault with intent to murder against Gille. The suspect entered the Walmart store on Saturday and randomly stabbed the victims with a pocket knife. He was arrested at the scene with the help of bystanders at the store.

“I cannot command everyone that was involved enough. When you stop and look from the time of call to the time of actual custody, the individual was detained within one minute. That is remarkable. When you look at it in that mitigated Lord knows how many additional victims," Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a press conference.

Users on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, dug up alleged social media profiles linked to a Bradford Gille. However, Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of these posts.

A mugshot of the stabbing suspect was shared by authorities.

The suspect was encircled by onlookers in the parking lot, one wielding a firearm, as a group of five or six shouted, “Drop the knife!” The man replied, “I don’t care, I don’t care,” retreating before being tackled and restrained by someone in the crowd.

Carter, a Walmart delivery worker, told AP, “At first, I couldn’t believe it—thought it might be a terror attack. Then came fear, shock, and amazement. It all unfolded so quickly; he was pinned down when police arrived.”

Emergency crews and uniformed responders converged on the shopping center’s parking lot, which includes other retail outlets. Authorities were seen questioning employees, still in blue vests and name tags, as the scene shifted to an investigation.

Tiffany DeFell, 36, from Honor, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Traverse City, was in the lot when chaos broke out. “It was terrifying,” she told AP. “My sister and I were panicked. This feels like a movie, not real life here.”

Munson Healthcare reported via social media that 11 stabbing victims were under care at the region’s largest northern Michigan hospital. Spokesperson Megan Brown noted four in serious condition and seven in fair condition as of Sunday morning, adding, “We’re seeing positive recovery signs.”

Shea indicated the weapon seemed to be a folding knife, with the attack beginning near the checkout and targeting random victims. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed, “Our hearts are with the victims and the community enduring this horrific violence.”

Walmart pledged ongoing cooperation with law enforcement, with a spokesman offering no reopening timeline or updates beyond a late Saturday statement: “Such violence is intolerable. We stand with the injured and applaud the quick response of first responders.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted that bureau officials were on scene to offer support as needed.

Traverse City, a favored vacation destination on Lake Michigan’s coast, is celebrated for its cherry festival, wineries, and lighthouses, lying about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.