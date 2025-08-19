Who is Emmanuel Menchaca? Houston teen shot by neighbor while burying pet says he fears for his life, ‘Just can’t sleep’

The family of a 18-year-old is urging Houston police to arrest the neighbor accused of shooting him last month and to give them protection while the suspect remains at large, according to Houston Chronicle. Emmanuel Menchaca is an 18-year-old recent high school graduate of year 2025. (GoFundme)

Emmanuel Menchaca was shot three times on July 17 while burying his pet guinea pig with his 12-year-old brother in their yard in Southeast Houston. He spent weeks in intensive care. Police say the neighbor fired multiple rounds at both brothers.

The suspect was identified in court documents as John Martin Dixon, a neighbor who lived nearby at 7711 Belgard Street, as reported by Click 2 Houston.

Who is Emmanuel Menchaca?

Emmanuel Menchaca is an 18-year-old recent high school graduate of the year 2025. Menchaca is a hardworking man, who likes to play soccer and working out at gym. Emmanuel has always been a loving, selfless, and goofy soul who has a huge love for animals and brings joy to everyone around him, according to his GoFundme.

Menchaca spoke publicly Monday after a doctor’s appointment. “This whole event really changed my life,” he said at a press conference organized by FIEL Houston, an immigrant rights group. “Every time I have to go home, I have to worry if he’s there or not. I just can’t sleep.”

His mother, Andrea Menchaca, said the family feels unsafe. “They tell me that the plan is to try to get him in custody this week. That’s all I’ve been told and (they’ve) just questioned if I’ve seen him,” she said. “Things that I shouldn’t have to know. I think that this is getting brushed underneath the rug and it’s not fair just because my son’s alive, it doesn’t mean go about your day.”

Suspect faces two felony counts

Police confirmed an arrest warrant has been issued for Dixon. The district attorney’s office said the suspect faces two felony counts. When asked why no arrest was made the night of the shooting, police said they had to investigate and present evidence before charges were filed.

Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL Houston, said the suspect’s actions were not linked to racial tensions, but the case shows why public attention is important.

“This is exactly what we’re talking about: When people often times hear about these cases, they just see the case and it disappears,” Espinosa said. “But we want to make sure that the public knows and that everybody watching knows that this is taking an incredible toll on their family.”

Espinosa said the families were cordial and had no history of conflict.

He said, “They’re not the type of neighbors that you would invite to dinner, would just see them every once in a while, and wave.”

Menchaca had planned to begin college in San Antonio this fall, but his focus has now shifted to recovery. His mother, while supporting him, is also trying to comfort his younger brother, who managed to escape the gunfire. She said she told him that, unfortunately, you can’t trust anyone, and expressed her frustration that the law, which people rely on for protection, is not providing her with that reassurance right now.