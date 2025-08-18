Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Shooting in Utah's Tremonton: 2 officers dead, deputy and police dog wounded

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 06:20 pm IST

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton.

Two police officers were shot and killed in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, authorities said.

A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog who also responded were wounded.(X - @NatPoliceAsso)
A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog who also responded were wounded.(X - @NatPoliceAsso)

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton.

In the incident, a sheriff’s deputy and a police dog were wounded and were hospitalised in fair condition, police said.

After the officers were shot, bystanders persuaded the man to put down his weapon, police said. SWAT teams responded to clear the home and verify that there was no further threat, police said.

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Police Detective Crystal Beck of neighboring Brigham City told reporters earlier. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

Shooter arrested

The man was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, police said in a news release. His name was not immediately released.

