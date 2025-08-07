Tacoma shooting: Man dead, woman injured as gunfire erupts at MultiCare Allenmore Hospital

A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department said. While the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the wounded woman was said to be in "stable condition,” Komo News reported. Tacoma shooting: Multiple shot at MultiCare Allenmore Hospital amid active shooter reports (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

The TPD said that no one is in custody yet. It stressed that this is not an active shooter situation.

Preliminary information from Tacoma police revealed that MultiCare Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma is on lockdown after the shooting, according to King5.

Read More | Tulsa shooting: Gunfire erupts at Juneteenth Festival in Greenwood, multiple victims feared

Komo News reporter Jeremy Harris shared photos from the scene, showing police vehicles parked near the hospital. “Images from the scene right now. Police have the ambulance bay blocked off. We believe the shooting happened near the entrance to the ER,” Harris wrote on X.

More recent shootings in Tacoma

Tacoma has already seen various shootings this year. On Wednesday, August 6, a man was shot near the Salishan area of Tacoma, following which officers were dispatched at 6:39 pm to the 2000 block of East 59th Street, as reported by News Tribune. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but was said to be stable as of last night, Tacoma Police Department officer Shelbie Boyd told the outlet. No arrests have been made, and the shooter is believed to be a male.

Read More | What happened at Red Bird Mall? Cookie shop owner killed in Dallas, Texas, shooting; suspect arrested

In another incident on June 17, a boy was shot outside Lincoln High School's campus, the Tacoma Police Department said. The police department said it received 911 calls about people hearing shots fired in the area around 2:49 pm. It soon also got a call from a nearby business, claiming a juvenile boy had sustained gunshot wounds.

Back in March, a shooting at a house party in Tacoma left two people dead and at least four injured, ABC News reported. "Multiple callers reported a fight broke out in the street," the sheriff's department said in a statement at the time. "Just before deputies arrived, shots were fired and people and vehicles were fleeing the scene. Vehicles were getting stuck in the neighborhood while chaos embodied the entire street."