Who was Nagalakshmi? Chennai influencer behind Sree Sai Silks videos killed by husband

A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his influencer wife in Chennai before dying by suicide. Reportedly, the man and his wife were found dead inside their Nanganallur residence. The deceased were identified as Nagalakshmi and Subramanian.

Who was Nagalakshmi?

Nagalakshmi’s youngest son discovered her and her husband’s bodies when he returned home. (File Photo)

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According to police, as reported by the Times of India (TOI), the victim was an Instagram influencer with over three lakh followers. She also operated silk saree shops in Nanganallur and Anna Nagar.

Her Instagram feed is filled with videos of her promoting sarees and giving saree-wearing tips. At times, the visuals captured glimpses of her personal life.

Nagalakshmi reportedly was the sole breadwinner of the family and the owner of Sree Sai Silks. Police said that she had two sons with Subramanian.

While one of them is in Russia pursuing medical studies, the other is studying dentistry at a Chennai college.

What happened?

The police said that Subramanian left the house two years ago but recently returned to Chennai and reconnected with his wife. The couple moved in together, but eventually, arguments broke out between them.

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{{^usCountry}} On April 27, the youngest son found both his parents dead inside the house when he rushed home after allegedly receiving a "disturbing message” from his father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 27, the youngest son found both his parents dead inside the house when he rushed home after allegedly receiving a "disturbing message” from his father. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police said that after reaching the spot, the bodies were recovered and sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said that after reaching the spot, the bodies were recovered and sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the police’s initial investigation, an argument broke out between the couple, leading to Subramanian killing Nagalakshmi and then dying by suicide. An investigation into the incident is underway. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police’s initial investigation, an argument broke out between the couple, leading to Subramanian killing Nagalakshmi and then dying by suicide. An investigation into the incident is underway. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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