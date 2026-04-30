Who was Nagalakshmi? Chennai influencer behind Sree Sai Silks videos killed by husband

A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his influencer wife in Chennai before dying by suicide. Reportedly, the man and his wife were found dead inside their Nanganallur residence. The deceased were identified as Nagalakshmi and Subramanian. Nagalakshmi’s youngest son discovered her and her husband’s bodies when he returned home. (File Photo)

Who was Nagalakshmi? According to police, as reported by the Times of India (TOI), the victim was an Instagram influencer with over three lakh followers. She also operated silk saree shops in Nanganallur and Anna Nagar.

Her Instagram feed is filled with videos of her promoting sarees and giving saree-wearing tips. At times, the visuals captured glimpses of her personal life.

Nagalakshmi reportedly was the sole breadwinner of the family and the owner of Sree Sai Silks. Police said that she had two sons with Subramanian.

While one of them is in Russia pursuing medical studies, the other is studying dentistry at a Chennai college.

What happened? The police said that Subramanian left the house two years ago but recently returned to Chennai and reconnected with his wife. The couple moved in together, but eventually, arguments broke out between them.

On April 27, the youngest son found both his parents dead inside the house when he rushed home after allegedly receiving a "disturbing message” from his father.

The police said that after reaching the spot, the bodies were recovered and sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy.

According to the police’s initial investigation, an argument broke out between the couple, leading to Subramanian killing Nagalakshmi and then dying by suicide. An investigation into the incident is underway.