Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling. Watch

"Cute," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the wholesome exchange between a delivery man and a customer.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:09 AM IST
The image shows the delivery man standing in front of a lawn.(Screengrab)

Have you ever had an urge to do something that you used to do as a kid but now have to stop yourself from doing as a grownup as it may seem inappropriate? Then there is a possibility that you’ll relate to this deliver man who stopped in front of a lawn and thought about running across it while delivering a package. What is even more entertaining is the way he gets his wish fulfilled. A video of the incident, shared on Instagram, has now left people chuckling. There is a possibility that it may tickle your funny bone too.

“A wholesome exchange on a hot summer day,” reads the caption shared with the video. It also urges the viewers to keep the sound on. And, you may just want to do that to enjoy the clip.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video was shared a little over seven hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 2,800 likes –and the numbers are only increasing. The hilarious exchange also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many wrote how they enjoyed the interaction between the delivery man and the customer.

“Cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” shared another. “Loved it,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

