‘Why are we like this?’: Bengaluru CEO contrasts Indian flyers with foreign passenger

A CEO's LinkedIn post criticising the lack of civic sense among passengers on a Bengaluru-Delhi flight has sparked an online discussion. Detailing how travellers ignored repeated crew instructions, he questioned the nation's collective mindset, comparing their behaviour to that of a foreign traveller who followed all rules. Social media users echoed his frustration in the comments section of the post.

The CEO shared that he was on a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. (Representational image created using AI). (Google Gemini)

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“Was on a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi today. As the aircraft was taxiing, passengers started to get up and remove the overhead luggage. Repeated pleas to sit down were of no avail as passengers nonchalantly continued to go about their sacred jobs,” Bengaluru-based CEO Vadiraj Katti wrote on LinkedIn.

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He recalled that when the flight crew requested the passengers to close the window shades to maintain cabin temperature as a courtesy to the next set of passengers, most people ignored the announcement. Even when he requested the passenger sitting beside him to follow it, they did so, but with an “irritated look”.

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{{^usCountry}} Katti questioned, “ Why are we like this, as a country??!!!” As a concluding line of his post, he added, “PS: Ahead of me was a passenger, probably from China, who was religiously following all the announcements!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katti questioned, “ Why are we like this, as a country??!!!” As a concluding line of his post, he added, “PS: Ahead of me was a passenger, probably from China, who was religiously following all the announcements!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

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An individual posted, “This is the least of the problems. People still don’t know how to stow their luggage in the overhead bins. It’s almost as if compliance and basic etiquette are only visible when the people are compensated for it. I wonder if the travellers should undergo a basic online training as a prerequisite for web-check-in.”

Another commented, “I think it comes down to basic civic sense. Following simple rules may seem small, but they say a lot about how we function as a society.” A third expressed, “The root cause is a lack of accountability paired with a weak sense of civic duty.”

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A fourth wrote, “Faced this situation multiple times in Indian flights. The moment the ship slows down, ppl start to unbuckle their seat belts; some get up to get the bags from the overhead cabin. And not to mention the boarding queue problem- among the announcements being made that only zone 1 passengers are allowed, and you're waiting patiently with your zone 3 pass, you get to watch the entire passenger load pass through - zone 3, 2, 1 all the same.”