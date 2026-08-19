Why did a man wear a dog costume to Khandwa Collectorate? Here's what happened

A bizarre scene unfolded in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday when a man appeared at the Khandwa Collectorate office wearing a giant dog costume. His aim was to highlight the worsening stray dog crisis in the city.

Khandwa dog protest: Why one man wore a dog mask to the Collectorate.

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According to an Amar Ujala report, Deepak alias Mullu Rathore, Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation, led the costume-wearing man right to the officials' table during a routine public hearing. The sight of the man wearing a dog mask turned the otherwise staid public hearing into a unique protest that is now going viral on social media.

Protest against stray dogs and corruption

Mullu Rathore, reportedly the man behind the protest, accused Khandwa Municipal Corporation officials of corruption in the name of sterilising dogs.

Rathore alleged that ₹40 lakh had been billed for dog sterilisation but no dogs were sterilised. This, he said, had led to rising cases of dog bites in the Madhya Pradesh city.

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{{^usCountry}} Rathore alleged that there were large-scale irregularities in the sterilisation scheme. While official records indicated that lakhs were spent on sterilisation of dogs, the ground reality was different. The rising dog stray dog population he deemed directly responsible for cases of dog bites and dogs troubling the residents of Khandwa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathore alleged that there were large-scale irregularities in the sterilisation scheme. While official records indicated that lakhs were spent on sterilisation of dogs, the ground reality was different. The rising dog stray dog population he deemed directly responsible for cases of dog bites and dogs troubling the residents of Khandwa. {{/usCountry}}

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Khandwa Additional Collector Kashi Ram Badole said the administration had received a complaint alleging that a bill of ₹40 lakh was allocated for dog sterilisation, despite no such procedures being carried out. He said the administration had taken up the matter with the Municipal Commissioner and that action would be taken if the allegations were found to be true.

“Today some citizens of Khandwa came to the public hearing. They had filed a complaint that here, in the name of sterilisation of dogs, a bill of ₹40 lakhs has been issued, and no sterilisation has been done of any kind, and till now more than 13,000 people have been bitten by dogs. In this regard, we have spoken to the Municipal Commissioner. Whatever appropriate action is required as per the rules will be taken,” Badole was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

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