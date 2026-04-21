‘Why did you keep your former husband’s last name?’: Rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot’s powerful answer

Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who survived mass rapes organised by her now-former husband, gave a powerful answer to a kid’s question during an event. When a child asked why she chose to carry her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot’s, last name, she shared that she did not do so to stay connected to him but rather for her family.

Gisèle Pelicot spoke out against sexual violence and fear at an event. (Instagram/@vrijheidscolleges)

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“What a power? Gisèle Pelicot speaks out against sexual violence and fear,” reads the caption of the video. It was shared by Vrijheidscolleges, who held an event in collaboration with the Roosevelt Foundation.

Also Read: Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023

“Why did you keep your former husband’s last name?” a kid attending the event asked Pelicot.

She replied, “I did not keep my name to stay connected to him. I kept it for my family and my grandchildren. Because of the media attention. I chose to keep it publicly. It helped restore balance. My grandchildren are proud because of this fight.

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{{^usCountry}} “Are you able to dream?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Are you able to dream?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the event, she was also asked, “Are you able to dream? Able to look forward?” The French woman responded, “Of course.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the event, she was also asked, “Are you able to dream? Able to look forward?” The French woman responded, “Of course.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, “I want to reassure victims. Do not isolate yourself. Speak up. Reach out to associations. If you cannot… talk to family or professionals, please still speak. It helps you rebuild. It helped me. I won this case with the strength of women. Together, we are stronger.” Social media reacts: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “I want to reassure victims. Do not isolate yourself. Speak up. Reach out to associations. If you cannot… talk to family or professionals, please still speak. It helps you rebuild. It helped me. I won this case with the strength of women. Together, we are stronger.” Social media reacts: {{/usCountry}}

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An individual commented, “I love her response. She has reclaimed the last name for her children and her grandchildren.” Another added, “What happened to her was horrific. But SA and abuse exist in our world. And the best way to stop it is to talk honestly with children in ways they can understand. It’s important to teach children about consent as a concept and respect for women.”

Also Read: 20-year jail for man who raped 14-year-old in Panchkula

A third posted, “I am every time impressed. What a woman!” A fourth wrote, “This has been one of the most shocking and devastating stories I've read. Gisèle Pelicot's decision to speak publicly about her life and journey with such strength, courage and clarity is nothing short of astounding.”

Gisèle Pelicot: Survivor of sexual violence

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Gisèle Pelicot was drugged by her ex-husband for nearly a decade. He invited dozens of strangers to rape her while she was unconscious. She came to know about the horrors when police contacted her after finding her videos on Dominique Pelicot's laptop - who at that time was detained in an unrelated case.

She stunned the world when she decided to waive her legal right to anonymity. At that time, talking about her decision, her lawyer Antoine Camus said, “She could have opted for a closed trial, but that’s what her attackers would have wanted,” adding, “For the first time, she will have to live through the rapes that she endured over ten years.” Another lawyer, Stéphane Babonneau, working for Gisèle Pelicot, said, “Shame must change sides.”

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In 2024, Dominique Pelicot was found guilty of drugging and inviting strangers to rape his former wife. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail. In a historic sentencing, a French Court convicted 50 out of 51 accused of aggravated rape or aggravated sexual assault.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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