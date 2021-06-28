‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves

Do you need some inspiration to get over an irrational fear? Well, let this adorable dog help you. Videos posted on Instagram show how this dog got over his fear of the water while out on a beach. The clips will likely make you laugh and feel proud of this pupper.

The videos have been shared on a page called ‘ulysses.shadow.grant’. A series of posts show a doggo named Shadow and his adventures around the beach and how he conquered his fear of the ocean.

“My humans took me to the beach! But why is the water chasing me?! It wouldn’t stop! I’m NOT a fan!” says one of the videos on the page. The caption goes well with the video shared with it. The clip shows Shadow getting surprised by the waves and running away from them.

Since Shadow wasn’t a fan of the ‘chasing water’, he took on another role at the beach. “I’m on lifeguard duty today... keeping a close watch on my people!” says another post.

However, this didn’t last very long because Shadow took on his fear of the waves and returned to the water. And it turned out well:

In fact, it turned out so well that Shadow turned into a fan of the beach. "Workin’ on my retrieving skills in the ocean! I think I’m pretty good... and my humans said they were proud of me for being so adventurous!" details the caption.

All these posts have collected several likes and reactions.

What do you think about Shadow and his adventures?