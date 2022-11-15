Wife denies elderly man’s request to dance aboard a train. Here’s what he did next

A wife was met with an unusual request from her husband while travelling aboard a train. He requested her to dance with him to the songs musicians were performing on the train, but she refused. Guess what the elderly man did next? Well, he asked a co-passenger to join him and danced with her. The elderly woman was taken aback upon seeing this and gave an eff you gesture to her husband. But the fun didn’t end there. She then quickly stood up and requested a fellow male passenger to dance with her, to which he obliged. And as they danced with the strangers, other passengers on the train laughed and cheered for them.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “This gives me life!!! What a fun commute,” read the caption written along with the video. A text insert on the video reads, “Age is just a number! This elderly man wanted to dance, his wife didn’t, then she did!” The text overlay also accompanies a smiling emoticon. Watch the viral video below:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has raked up more than two million views, and the numbers are still going up. The heartwarming share has also raked several comments.

An individual commented, “The energy of everyone in this video is just perfect!” “Omg she even gave the eff you arm gesture to her husband bahahaha. I love her,” remarked another. “It made me smile and I want to grow old just like that. Your age number doesn’t count, your attitude does!” wrote a third. “What a beautiful moment!” shared a fourth. “This couple is so cute. At that age and having that energy and humor. I love it!” expressed a fifth.

