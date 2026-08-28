Will GTA 6 be locked at 30fps on consoles? PS5 Pro owners dejected amid trailer; ‘a minute of silence’

Developer Rockstar Games on Thursday released the extended trailer of the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), ahead of its November 19 release.

GTA VI will finally release on November 19. (HT_PRINT)

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The trailer on Netflix gave fans the first look at how GTA 6 will play when it launches later this year. The trailer launch has put to rest speculations that resulted from purported GTA 6 leaks earlier this week.

But not everyone is happy with what Rockstar Games has teased in Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. Perhaps the most disappointed are owners of the PlayStation 5 Pro - Sony's top-end console in the PlayStation series. The reason for their disappointment is reports that the framerate for GTA 6 will be locked at 30fps at launch.

Will GTA 6 Be Only 30Fps?

The gameplay trailer by Rockstar Games was recorded on the PS5 base model on 30fps, Netflix disclosed. Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the frame rate and resolution options on PS5 and Xbox consoles.

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However, reports circulating on social media claim that Rockstar Games' head of development reportedly told YouTuber Davy Jones that the frame rate will be locked at 30fps for all consoles across the PlayStation and Xbox lineups. Nelson also reportedly confirmed that the game is running at 30fps on consoles during the development process at Rockstar.

According to FlowGames, there is no indication yet from the studio that the performance range of the game could change in the future. Thus, those who have pre-ordered GTA 6 for their PS5 Pro consoles will have to be stuck with 30fps, at least until the PC version of the game is released.

Could PlayStation Pro Users Get Enhanced Support?

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PlayStation Pro users could potentially increase the frame rate to up to 40fps using Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on certain displays. However, the game will likely not be PS5 Pro Enhanced, which allows players to make full use of the extra hardware power of the $900 console from Sony.

Also read: Who voices Jason in GTA 6? Fans call out voice actor's performance in gameplay trailer; ‘sounds like a giant’

Fans Disappointed Amid Reports

The reports about GTA6 being potentially limited to a locked 30fps resolution across all consoles left many disappointed. Thousands of owners of higher-end consoles expressed their frustrations on social media.

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“Well thank you Rockstar for making me secure in my decision not to spend $1000 on PS5 Pro,” Paul Tassi, the video game writer of Forbes, wrote on X.

“I really REALLY wish GTA 6 would have a 60fps mode, I've talked about it for years and I am genuinely sad it seems like it won't have it,” added one. “I get why, I mean just look at the game. But it is a shame we won't be able to see it in 60FPS until it comes to PC in 2027 probably.”

“GTA 6 looks like it can barely keep up 30fps and I assume that footage might be recorded on PS5 Pro,” wrote one.

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“A minute of silence for all those who spent over $900 on a PS5 Pro just to play GTA VI at 60 FPS,” added one.

“Based on the world density and traffic, i think it's gonna take a lot more copium to think GTA 6 will run at 60 fps even on the PS5 Pro,” wrote one. “60fps, first-person will probably be saved for the PC and next-gen re-release.”

This story is being updated.