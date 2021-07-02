Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message
trending

Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message

Besides Anushka Sharma, several others shared love-filled comments while reacting to Sania Mirza's picture with son Izhaan.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Sania Mirza poses with her son Izhaan and women’s doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza, back in Wimbledon for the first time after a three-year-long hiatus, bagged a win in women’s doubles with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to move to the second round. Though people shared all sorts of posts following the win, a particular one posted by the player herself stole the show. It is a picture of the winning duo with Mirza’s son Izhaan. The post has now gathered tons of reactions from people, including a sweet one from actor Anushka Sharma.

Sania Mirza shared the picture a little over 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the shared has gathered more than 1.3 lakh likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Take a look at the adorable post she shared:

Replying to her post, Anushka Sharma wrote “So beautiful.” And indeed, the picture is absolutely amazing.

“Yessss!!!” wrote former tennis player Prakash Amritraj. Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter singer Ananya Birla also reacted to the post with several heart and fire emotions. “Omg I have to come for your next match guys!!!!! I love this picture!!!” commented former French tennis player Marion Bartoli.

What are your thoughts on this share by Sania Mirza?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon sania mirza instagram

Related Stories

trending

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:31 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message

Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Mom screams with joy on seeing her deployed army son after two years. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP