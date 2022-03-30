Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wolfdog gets 'puppy privilege' by resorting to tantrums. Watch cute dog video

This video that has been posted on Instagram shows how wolfdog gets some ‘puppy privilege’ by throwing tantrums and reserving the new stump toy for itself.
Screengrab from the Instagram video that shows a wolfdog puppy throwing tantrums. (instagram/@runningwithwolfdogs)
Published on Mar 30, 2022
BySohini Sengupta

Among children, it is observed that many times many might get away with several things which they couldn't have, if they had been a little older. And of course, similar behaviour exists in the animal world as well. This video that has been posted on Instagram on a page dedicated to two wolfdogs dogs named Faelen & Maeve, shows just how the puppy gets away with its antics.

The post comes with a detailed description, parts of which read as follows, “The pups got a new and apparently very exciting stump- Maeve immediately felt that it was exclusively hers, and didn’t want Faelen to so much as touch it! (...) It’ll be interesting to see if and how their dynamic changes over this coming year, as Maeve grows older. At the end of it all, I very much expect her to be mostly “in charge,” as she’s got a much more dominant, insistent, and confident innate nature than Faelen.”

The caption that this animal video was uploaded to Instagram with, additionally explains, “Because Maeve is still a puppy, Faelen allows her these privileges due to a very deeply rooted instinct to give pups extra leeway. In the wild, this instinct helps keep pups safe and fed, as adults allow them more tolerance and easily give up their resources (such as food) when the pups ask.” The video was reshared by the Instagram page named Animal.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop thinking about how excited this adorable puppy got over a simple stump. It has also received more than 1.2 lakh views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “All of this intriguing, beautiful display of canine psychology… over a stump.” “This whole time I've been buying toys for my dog. I could have just given her a stump,” hilariously reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I understand. I would have given the puppy my soul if it wanted it. Who can resist all that cuteness?”

What are your thoughts on this funny dog video?

