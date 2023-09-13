Woman accidentally swallows Apple AirPod thinking it is vitamin

A woman from Utah took to social media to share an unfortunate incident where she accidentally swallowed an Apple AirPod after mistaking it for a vitamin. Tanna Barker, 52, was having a conversation with a friend when she popped her husband’s AirPod and swallowed it down with a drink, Daily Mail reported.

The video of the incident has gone viral with over 2.4 million views on TikTok. As per Daily Mail, Barker said in the video, “I’m gonna be very vulnerable right now. I had a situation that happened this morning that I’m still dealing with. I was on my walk and I ran into a friend of mine.”

She then decided to take her pills and continued drinking water to help them go down. It was only at that moment that she realised the mistake she made. “And my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my AirPod,” she recounted, according to the outlet.

Following the incident, Barker reached out to numerous doctors and friends for guidance. They all recommended that she let the AirPod pass through her system naturally.

“So I’m gonna go along with what they suggested. I don’t know if anybody has ever done that. It’s embarrassing. But I did it, and we’ll see what happens. I’m going to follow the advice of professionals. There’s a bonus, I still have my right AirPod,” Daily Mail reported Barker saying in the video.

