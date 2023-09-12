News / Trending / Apple launches iPhone 15 series, netizens react with memes

Apple launches iPhone 15 series, netizens react with memes

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 12, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The iPhone 15 series, launched at Apple event, includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone 15 series at an event on September 12, and it didn’t take long for netizens to share their reactions about the products on X. From showing their excitement to expressing their surprise over the prices, people posted varied comments. A few also took the route of hilarity and posted memes while reacting to the newly-launched iPhones.

An X user shared this meme after launch of iPhone 15 series at Apple event. (Screengrab)
An X user shared this meme after launch of iPhone 15 series at Apple event. (Screengrab)

Here are some of the funny memes that people shared while reacting to iPhone 15 series launch:

Which products are launched at the event?

The standard iPhone 15 series includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple also launched Apple Watch Series 9 with new and improved features.

Also Read: Tim Cook steals the show in Apple ad, people want him to feature in a film

About the Apple event:

This year’s Apple event is dubbed as Wonderlust. The event opened with CEO Tim Cook addressing the viewers from Apple Park. As the event progressed, Cook, along with other leaders of the company, introduced the products. The company also talked about its aim to have zero carbon impact on the environment by 2023 with a witty yet informative advertisement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out