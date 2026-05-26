Woman alleges failing job interview for being overweight: ‘If you can’t manage your fat…’

A shocking social media post has ignited a massive debate on global hiring ethics after a woman alleged that her friend failed a job interview in Korea solely for being overweight. A viral X post claimed that the interviewer boldly told the candidate, "If you can't even manage your fat, how will you manage a job?" This blunt rejection has stunned people, sparking a flood of shared experiences about facing discrimination due to beauty standards. An X post about a job seeker has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Omg Korea is soooo savage,” an X user wrote, adding, “My friend failed her job interview in Korea and she said it's because she was overweight... Apparently, the interviewer said ‘If you can't even manage your fat, how will you manage a job?’ WTHHHHH.”

The individual continued, “Do they really say those things straight up to the job applicants?”