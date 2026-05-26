Woman alleges failing job interview for being overweight: ‘If you can’t manage your fat…’
An applicant was allegedly denied a job for her weight, sparking a global debate on toxic corporate beauty standards.
A shocking social media post has ignited a massive debate on global hiring ethics after a woman alleged that her friend failed a job interview in Korea solely for being overweight. A viral X post claimed that the interviewer boldly told the candidate, "If you can't even manage your fat, how will you manage a job?" This blunt rejection has stunned people, sparking a flood of shared experiences about facing discrimination due to beauty standards.
“Omg Korea is soooo savage,” an X user wrote, adding, “My friend failed her job interview in Korea and she said it's because she was overweight... Apparently, the interviewer said ‘If you can't even manage your fat, how will you manage a job?’ WTHHHHH.”
The individual continued, “Do they really say those things straight up to the job applicants?”
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “No one calls me chubby in the UK , including my English husband. But as soon as I land in S.Korea, I am really chubby in the eyes of S.Koreans, including my family. They shake their heads and tell me straight, ‘You need to lose weight'.” Another expressed, “Typical Asian culture. I was overweight when I was a teenager. The whole family, including my parents, called me fat in front of everyone. It was brutal.”
A third commented, “Korea really has zero filter sometimes. The fact that interviewers can openly comment on your weight like that is actually insane. Imagine preparing for a job interview and leaving with emotional damage instead.” A fourth wrote, “I don't think our body truly reflects our ability to work and contribute to the company tho, there can be underlying medical reasons too to consider.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More