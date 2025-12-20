Woman amused as birthday cake ordered via Zomato arrives iced with ‘leave at security’
A woman shared how a cake ordered via Zomato for her birthday arrived with ‘leave at security’ iced on it.
A woman’s birthday celebration took an unexpected turn after a delivery note meant for a security guard ended up iced directly onto her cake.
The moment, captured on camera and shared on social media, has since gone viral, prompting laughter and disbelief across the internet.
A delivery instruction gone wrong
Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Nakshatra, shared a short clip showing the cake placed before her during a birthday gathering. In the video, she appears visibly stunned for a moment before bursting into laughter as those around her react to the unusual message.
Instead of a birthday greeting, the cake carried the words “leave at security”, a phrase commonly used as a delivery instruction for food orders in gated buildings. The message, meant for the delivery process, was mistakenly written on the cake itself.
Take a look here at the clip:
What the caption revealed
Nakshatra explained the mix up in the caption accompanying the clip. She wrote, “So it was my birthday. My friend ordered cake from @zomato and the cake guy literally mentioned ‘leave at security’.”
Reactions pour in
The clip quickly gained traction online, amassing over one million views and sparking a wave of reactions. Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes, sympathy and light hearted observations.
One user commented, “This is the most honest cake I have ever seen.” Another wrote, “At least the instructions were followed perfectly.” A third viewer joked, “Security deserves a slice for being mentioned like this.” Another reaction read, “When delivery notes become decorations.” One person added, “This is why you should double check custom messages.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)