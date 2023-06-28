Woman applies mehendi onboard a plane, netizens have mixed reactions

Long hours on flights can be really boring. While you can watch shows, movies, read a book, or listen to songs to pass the time, you might start feeling tired after a while. So, what else can you do? Well, recently, a woman onboard a flight was seen decorating her hands with mehendi. Yes, you read that right. Since the video was posted, it has garnered mixed reactions from people.

Woman applies mehendi onboard a plane.(Instagram/@miss__bliss )

The Instagram handle @miss__bliss shared a video where you can see her applying mehendi. The beginning of the video shows that she is on a six-hour flight. Then, in the next shot, you can see her applying henna to her hands.

Watch the video of the woman applying henna on her hands here:

This post was shared on May 31. Since being posted, it has been liked more than two lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual commented, "You really have the audacity to disturb other passengers with that smell." A second added, "Iv always wanted to do this then thought no way the smell of the henna is sometimes too strong for some people." "I wish you don’t trouble other passengers with that hena smell," shared a third.

In contrast, someone said, "I hope in my next flight I get to sit next to you." A second shared, "Beautiful." "Love the idea," expressed a third. What do you think about this video?

