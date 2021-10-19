Woman asks about job in 2013, gets reply in 2021. Post sparks laughter

Waiting to hear back after applying for a job can be nerve-wrecking. But can you imagine what it would be like hearing back several years after you inquired about an opening. That’s what happened with this woman and her post about the whole incident has left many laughing out loud. In a post shared on Instagram, the woman detailed that she recently got rejected for a job that she inquired about eight years ago.

Zoe Buckwell shared the post along with a screenshot of her company’s Instagram page. She runs a business of natural skincare products.

“How funny, I had a notification on LinkedIn that a job I enquired about in 2013 aren’t interested haha. Better late than never. I love the way everything always works out as it’s meant to,” she shared.

“Haha, love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s crazy! How random,” posted another. “Politeness never goes out of style, well done Zoe commented a third.

