Woman asks ChatGPT to Ghiblify her image, gets bizarre version with three hands: 'Tumse na ho payega'

The Studio Ghibli trend continues to captivate social media users worldwide, with many people transforming their photos into versions inspired by the beloved animation studio's iconic style. Recently, a dentist, shared a reel on Instagram showcasing both her original image and a Ghibli-style version of herself, generated by ChatGPT. A woman shared a reel showing her original photo and a ChatGPT version with three hands. (Instagram/drsnigdhasharma)

The twist: Three hands instead of two

In her original photo, Dr Snigdha Sharma posed with her hands clasped under her chin, flashing a warm smile. However, the Ghibli version, created by ChatGPT, came with a surprising twist—she had three hands. Th woman amused by the quirky result, wrote alongside the post, "ChatGPT- Tumse na ho payega... Shocked and funny, had to post it." The reel quickly gained traction as users found the AI-generated image both amusing and bizarre.

The ChatGPT feature that’s sweeping the internet

The AI-powered image generation feature was rolled out by OpenAI on March 26, 2025, to all ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. Since then, social media users have been transforming their personal images into art resembling the enchanting worlds of Studio Ghibli films. To take part in the fun, users simply need to upload their photo to the ChatGPT app or website, click the '+' sign in the corner, and enter the prompt 'Ghiblify this' or 'turn this image into Studio Ghibli theme'. Once the image is generated, users can download it and share it with their followers.

ChatGPT’s rapid growth amid the craze

The trend has proven to be more than just a passing moment, as ChatGPT's creator, Sam Altman, revealed in a recent post that the platform’s user base has grown exponentially since the launch of the Ghibli feature. "The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days," Altman wrote.

He went on to highlight the incredible rate of growth, adding, "We added one million users in the last hour."