Woman asks for iPhone on birthday, 10-year-old sister gifts handmade ‘paper iPhone’: ‘Blessed’
A woman shared how her 10 year old sister surprised her with a handmade paper iPhone for her birthday.
A heartwarming video shared on Instagram is winning hearts online after a woman revealed the unexpected birthday gift she received from her younger sister. Instead of a real smartphone, the woman was presented with a carefully crafted paper version of an iPhone made entirely by her 10 year old sister.
The clip was shared by Instagram user @financefromscratch_ and shows the woman unboxing what appears to be a typical iPhone box. However, viewers quickly realise that the box itself is made of paper. As the woman opens it, she finds a handmade paper iPhone inside.
Watch the clip here:
The text overlayed on the clip read: "I told my 10 year old sister that I want iPhone on my birthday and this is what she made for me and gifted me"
The simplicity and innocence behind the gift struck a chord with viewers, with many praising the young girl’s creativity and affection.
Video sparks emotional reactions online
Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has quickly gained traction and drawn several heartwarming responses from social media users who were touched by the gesture.
One user wrote, "This is honestly more valuable than a real iPhone." Another said, "Your sister understood the assignment and made it with love." A third user commented, "Kids have the purest hearts. This is the sweetest thing I have seen today."
Another viewer added, "The effort she put into this is priceless." One comment read, "That paper iPhone probably means more than any expensive gadget." Yet another user wrote, "You better keep this forever. It is a memory you will never replace."
Many people also pointed out that the thoughtful gift highlighted how children often express love through creativity rather than material value.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
