Dad gifts over 3 lakh to ‘discouraged’ daughter who struggled in exams

Suneung or the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in South Korea is one of the most difficult standardised tests in the world. This year, more than 550,000 students took the exam, which was held earlier in November. It goes without saying that students often struggle to cope with the marathon 12-hour exam. That is what happened with one student, but what went viral online is how her dad reacted to it. Reportedly, he not only sent her a sweet online message but also gifted her a hefty allowance to encourage her. The incident of the dad encouraging his daughter took place in South Korea. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“I messed up the CSAT, but look at my dad's KakaoTalk,” a test-taker wrote on November 14, a day after the test, in a social media post, reported local publication The Chosun Daily. KakaoTalk is a South Korean instant messaging and online services platform.

What did the father say?

In a message, translated by the outlet, the father said, “My precious youngest daughter, don't be discouraged by poor results. The reason I work hard is for you and your sister, and my ability is still strong.”

He added, “I can provide enough for both of my princesses to live comfortably, so rely on dad and move forward. If you want to retake the CSAT, do it. Travel, skip college, or pursue anything you desire—it's all fine.”

In addition to his encouraging words, the dad also gifted 5,000,000 Korean won (approx ₹3,01,840) to his daughter. Explaining, he continued, “Today's world offers many experiences I couldn't have in my youth. I hope my daughters explore them and share their stories with me.”

He concluded his message with a warning. “Your sister invested in stocks and lost half, so I hope you don’t make the same mistake.”

In South Korea, CSAT opens the door for students to get admission in good colleges. It’s not just that; the exam also plays a role in determining one’s job prospects, income, future relationships, and lifestyle.