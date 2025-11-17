Korean tourist scammed in Delhi by man claiming to be a 'professor': 'Truly frightening experience'

A Korean content creator has shared a troubling account of being scammed in Delhi by an elderly man who introduced himself as a “professor”. The creator, Walter K, posted a detailed caption and a video on Instagram describing how what began as a friendly interaction in Delhi quickly escalated into a scary experience. Walter described the experience as both “scary and sad". (Instagram/@walter.k.ig)

In the caption of the post, Walter, who visited India in September, wrote that he had always viewed the country positively, having met “good people” throughout his trip. But on his final evening, things took a distressing turn. After taking a rickshaw, he said the driver demanded ₹3,800 - far above normal rates - before he encountered a man claiming to be a professor who later pressured him for money. “I almost lost $100,” he wrote, adding that he struggled for nearly an hour before some local friends intervened and helped him leave safely.

In the accompanying video, the elderly man can be seen speaking amicably to the traveller, saying, “I’ll show you around Old Delhi, and when I come to Korea, you show me around.” Trusting the offer, Walter agreed. However, throughout the trip, the man made Walter pay for everything. Initially, he offered to split the costs, but he later backed out, saying his wife would “kill” him if he spent money.

In the caption, Walter described the experience as both “scary and sad,” especially after having spent the day forming positive memories in Old Delhi. “Everywhere, there are both good and bad people,” he reflected, noting that the kindness he experienced earlier in his trip outweighed this encounter. “Even with this bad memory, I will still remember India as a good country,” he wrote.

Social media reactions

In the comments section, users empathised with Walter. “I cried while watching this… I’m really ashamed of what happened to you,” one user wrote.

“Everyone is not a good human brother, please be careful whenever you visit next time and specially in Delhi because there are a lot of scammers roaming around the metro or some tourist or Market areas also, so please be careful next time whenever you visit,” commented another.

“I’m really sorry this happened to you. As an Indian, I feel bad that someone from my country did this. Not everyone is like that please don’t lose trust in us,” wrote a third user.

Many users also tagged the Delhi Police and local leaders, urging authorities to identify the scammer and take action.