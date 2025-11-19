Foreigner says she lost job in Korea for asking 8 days off: 'This is what happens to soft personalities'

A foreigner in Korea says she lost her job simply for requesting eight days off, highlighting the strict leave policies at many Korean companies, which typically allow only five days off at a time. Rebecca shared her story on Instagram.(@rebeccainkorea__/Instagram)

The woman, Rebecca (@rebeccainkorea__) shared her story on Instagram with the caption, "Lost my job in Korea"

Fired after asking for eight days off:

According to Rebecca, she was often assigned new tasks right at log-out time and constantly pressured to work quickly, while her salary remained very low.

"My boss texted me are you done yet every 15 minutes," Rebecca adds.

After tolerating all this, she requested eight days off, but instead of approval, she was fired. “This is what happens to soft personalities. People walk all over you,” she wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Instagram users sympathised with Rebecca, saying her experience highlights the pressures foreign workers face in Korea.

Some praised her patience and dedication, while others warned that it shows the importance of setting boundaries at work and not letting employers take advantage.

One of the users commented, "Take this as a lesson, learn how to set your boundaries, otherwise you'll get taken advantage of."

A second user commented, "You deserve those days off, this is not your fault, do not say ‘soft’ people."

"Honestly sounds like you’re better off now. Take it as a blessing, you will find your way!" another user commented.

Why Rebecca chose Korea:

In another post, Rebecca explained why she chose to work in Korea. She said it felt safe, and even with a lower salary, it was possible to eat out regularly.

She also appreciated the country’s natural beauty, including mountains and rivers, and praised the cheap and convenient public transport, like buses and subways. She added that Korean people are respectful, which made living there appealing.