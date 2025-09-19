Korean woman at Google lists 3 reasons she loves living in Singapore: ‘Incredible stability’

A Korean expatriate working at Google in Singapore has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt video about her life in the city-state. The woman, identified as Kay, posted the clip on her official Instagram account where she reflected on her six-year journey in Singapore and outlined three reasons why she has grown to cherish the place. A Korean working at Google explained in a video why Singapore felt special to her.(Instagram/kaysnote)

The clip shows glimpses of her everyday life in Singapore while her voiceover explains the reasons she finds the country so remarkable.

Three reasons to stay

Kay began her video with an introduction: “Hi, I'm a Korean expat living in Singapore for six years. Let me tell you the three reasons why I like living in Singapore.”

The first reason she shared was the sense of personal safety. “While both South Korea and Singapore are statistically very safe, the day-to-day feeling of security here, especially as a woman, is profound. In Korea, there's often a low-level anxiety about things like hidden cameras or unsolicited advances in nightlife districts. In Singapore, due to extremely strict laws and severe punishments, that daily worry simply doesn't exist.”

Her second reason was multicultural harmony. “Coming from a largely homogeneous society like Korea, it's fascinating to see how Singapore’s multiculturalism works in practice. It is a society where Chinese, Malay, Indian and other cultures are woven together through deliberate government policy. The amazing variety of food is a huge bonus.”

The third reason she cited was trust in governance. “There’s a deep underlying trust in the competence of the government here. You can see it in the meticulously planned cityscape, the beautiful parks, and the hyper-efficient digital services like SingPass. This efficiency and long-term planning create a sense of stability and predictability.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Reactions pour in

The video, captioned “3 Reasons Why I Like Living in Singapore”, has been widely discussed online. One user commented, “Really love your well-articulated three points, especially number two and three.” Another viewer remarked, “I’m obsessed with your food choices.” Someone else added with humour, “Haha, please share how we join Google.” A user based in South Korea said, “Hello, I'm currently in Korea and struggling to find the right job here. I admire your career at Google.”