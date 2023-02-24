Woman asks man for a date through an adorable Spotify playlist, wins hearts

Asking out someone for a date can make a person nervous. Some may ask directly and go for a coffee, while others might have different ways of putting the question. And this woman's way of asking out for a date has gone viral on Twitter.

The woman had created a Spotify playlist for Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav. The man shared a screenshot of the playlist named, "What about a date?" The songs in the playlist were added in such a way that it popped the question, "I wanna see you tomorrow at the cafe."

In the post's caption, Athrav wrote, "This girl from Tinder send me a Spotify playlist & I think this is so cute."

Take a look at the post here:

Adorable, isn't it? This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted on the microblogging platform, it has been liked by over 1300 times and has several comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the post's comments section joked, "Called me single in a million languages." A second person added, "Super cute." "Aww," said a third. Some others have also asked Athrav to make her a playlist for the reply. Many others have reacted to the post using emotional pleading and heart emojis.

