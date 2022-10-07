Woman battles cancer, later fulfills her dream to visit Turkey with partner

The journey of battling cancer and recovering after undergoing various treatments is overwhelming. While a person goes through a range of emotions, their family members and friends always motivate them to look up to brighter times in their life. Recently, a couple on Instagram- Hannah and Charlie went through the same after Hannah was diagnosed with cancer. However, when Hannah fully recovered from her treatment, they fulfilled their dream of travelling to Cappadocia in Turkey.

The duo uploaded a video on Instagram where they documented their entire journey. When the chemotherapy sessions of Hannah began, Charlie had promised her that they would visit Cappadocia to see the hot air balloons when her last chemotherapy session ended. In the clip, you can see Hannah taking medications and treatment. When her last chemotherapy ended, they took a flight to Turkey and saw the mesmerising view of the hot air balloons.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was uploaded a few days ago, and since then, it has been viewed up to two lakh times. The video also has more than 11,000 likes and several comments. One Instagram user in the comment section wrote, "I did this after treatment too! So happy for you." Another person said, "I hope she is doing great now and that you can visit thousands of other amazing places together!" Someone even added, "How wonderful! I'm in tears. You two are amazing and deserve all the happiness in the world. " A fourth person wrote, "Speechless. So happy to see you're able to travel again. Hope you're doing okay; enjoy your trip. "